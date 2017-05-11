Sergio Garcia Gets Redemption With Incredible Hole-In-One On Iconic 17th Hole

Share this:

The redemption tour continues for Sergio Garcia.

The golf star has had some of his best and worst moments of his career at The Players Championship. He won the tournament, which isn’t a major but might as well be with its high profile, back in 2008, and he came close to another title in 2013, but his epic collapse on the par-3 17th hole paved the way for Tiger Woods — remember that guy? — to come in first.

But Garcia, who finally won his first major this season at the Masters, got a bit of redemption on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Thursday’s first round with an incredible hole-in-one.

What. A. Shot.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images