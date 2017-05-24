Seth Curry Thinks He’s Better Shooter Than Stephen, And One Stat Backs Him Up

Share this:

When it comes to who’s the better basketball among the Curry brothers, there’s no competition between Stephen and Seth.

But who is the better shooter?

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is known for his lethal shot, and he’s already one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history. But Dallas Mavericks point guard Seth Curry actually had a better shooting percentage this past season at 48.1 percent, compared to his brother’s 46.8 percent.

While it’s probably safe to say most NBA fans would side with Stephen Curry as the better shooter, Seth Curry made a case for himself Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

The next 1-on-1 game between the Curry brothers should be pretty fun.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images