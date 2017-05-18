Several NBA Players Think Celtics Should Trade No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

Share this:

The debate figures to rage on until next month.

Should the Boston Celtics, winners of this week’s lottery, trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft? Or should they keep the pick, perhaps to select Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, who’s the top pick in most mock drafts?

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype asked several NBA players what the Celtics should do, and many suggested that Boston trade the pick for a proven All-Star, like Jimmy Butler or Paul George. The Celtics, after all, are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, so perhaps another piece or two could put them over the top in their quest to dethrone LeBron James and Co.

I asked a number of NBA players what they think the Boston Celtics should do with the No. 1 overall pick. Most said they'd trade it: pic.twitter.com/AjlKJWP8kA — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 18, 2017

Of course, there were others who felt the Celtics would be better of selecting someone like Fultz, who could evolve into a transcendent player despite the risk that comes with opting for a young unproven draft pick over a known quantity.

In other words, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has an interesting decision to make, although most probably would admit Boston is in a very enviable position.

