Sheldon Richardson Throws Shade At Ex-Jets Teammate Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall is out of sight, but he clearly isn’t out of mind.

New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had a much-publicized rivalry with Marshall when the two were teammates, and he made sure the rivalry remained intact Tuesday when he took a shot at the veteran wide receiver, who signed with the New York Giants this offseason.

Richardson told reporters the Jets’ locker room is “easier to get along with now,” before then elaborating that there are “15 reasons why” in an interesting exchange with members of the New York media.

Marshall, of course, wore No. 15 with the Jets.

🎥: Here's Sheldon Richardson taking a not-so-subtle jab at ex-teammate Brandon Marshall (who wore No. 15) #jets pic.twitter.com/gbnY3KWKgJ — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) May 23, 2017

Word got back to Marshall, but he apparently didn’t take the bait. It sounds instead like he already is putting his two-year Jets tenure in the rearview mirror while adapting to life with the Giants.

I spoke to Brandon Marshall on the 📞 a little while ago about Sheldon Richardson's comments … #jets #giants pic.twitter.com/Ellm6hrd3j — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) May 23, 2017

Richardson is no stranger to stirring the pot, so this latest episode probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

