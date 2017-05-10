Sheriff Shaquille O’Neal? Ex-NBA Star Plans To Run For Office In 2020

Share this:

Shaquille O’Neal could be eyeing a career change in 2020.

The Hall of Fame center always has had an eye for law enforcement, and is an honorary deputy in Clayton County, Ga., but he could be making a more permanent move to the law enforcement field.

O’Neal went on WXIA in Atlanta and said that a run for sheriff is in his future.

“In 2020, I plan on running for Sheriff,” O’Neal said, as transcribed by NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman.

The TNT analyst could run either in Henry County, Ga., or in Florida where he also has residency. O’Neal also could decide to move somewhere and establish residency before 2020 but he has yet to decide.

“The Big Aristotle” apparently wants to become “The Big Sheriff” because he wants to bring back the trust between the community and law enforcement.

“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” O’Neal Ssaid. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

He claims to be perfect for the job because of his ability to get along with all different types of people.

“I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”

You can see the full interview in the video below.

We hope that O’Neal sticks to his broadcasting job and leaves law enforcement to the professionals.

