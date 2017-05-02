Sidney Crosby Injury: Penguins Star Suffers Concussion, Out For Game 4 Vs. Capitals

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their best player — and arguably the best player in the world — for a pivotal Game 4 with the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan announced Sidney Crosby suffered a concussion during Game 3 of the Pens’ Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series against Washington on Monday night. Crosby was cross-checked in the head and didn’t return to the game.

It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss with the concussion, as he’s only been ruled out thus far for Game 4.

The even more concerning thing for Crosby and the Penguins is the superstar’s history with concussions. The issues started at the 2011 Winter Classic, with his most recent concussion coming in October.

Making matters worse, Conor Sheary, who also left Game 3, suffered a concussion, too.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images