Simone Biles’ Has Awesome Response To ‘DWTS’ Host Asking Why She’s Not Smiling

Simone Biles is a serious competitor; she wouldn’t have won the most women’s gymnastics gold medals of any American in a single Olympics if she wasn’t.

And the 20-year-old gymnast showed that side on Monday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Biles is one of four competitors — three of which are athletes — left on the ABC reality show, and they were tasked with dancing in trios this week. Biles and partner Sasha Farber performed an intense Paso Trio, and although we can’t claim to be ballroom dancing experts, it looked pretty darn good.

But when it came time to hear from the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba told Biles she definitely had improved emotionally but warned her not to be too stiff and dance directly on the beat. Host Tom Bergeron then asked Biles why she didn’t smile at all the nice things Inaba said, and Biles fired back, albeit very sweetly.

“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Biles and Farber received straight 9’s for a score of 36 out of 40, so it’s easy to see why she was irked by all the conflicting criticisms. Twitter loved Biles’ quip, too.