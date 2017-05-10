Simone Biles, Tom Bergeron Make Amends After ‘DWTS’ Host’s Smile Comment

Share this:

Simone Biles basically ethered “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron during her latest critique from the judges, but she’s open to forgiving him.

The USA gymnastics star made headlines after Monday’s episode for her response to a rather dumb question from Bergeron, who asked Biles why she wasn’t smiling at some of the nice things judge Carrie Ann Inaba said during her review of the 20-year-old’s performance. Biles told Bergerson that “smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” something she would know after winning four at the Rio Olympics.

But Bergeron was able to see the error of his ways — probably because everyone on Twitter loved Biles’ answer — and tweeted an apology.

Loved @Simone_Biles crisp response to my clumsy question. Curious how she felt about judges comments, I unwittingly added to the smile pile. — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 9, 2017

And Biles gracefully accepted.

we love you tom 💙 https://t.co/XWW311Ct1s — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 10, 2017

It looks like all is well on the ballroom dancing stage again.

Biles is one of three athletes left in the competition along with former MLB catcher David Ross and free agent running back Rashad Jennings. The show, which is down to its final four dancers, airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Thumbnail photo via George Walker IV/ The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports Images