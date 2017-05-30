Skip Bayless Believes Cowboys Are ‘Pathetic’ When It Comes To Tony Romo

Share this:

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t let go of Tony Romo, at least that’s what Skip Bayless believes.

The unabashed Cowboys fan and lead of FS1’s “Undisputed” went on Tuesday’s edition of the show and blasted Dallas for keeping the former quarterback’s locker open and not allowing another player to wear his No. 9.

“This is really making me sick, and sicker and sicker on a daily and nightly basis,” Bayless said, as transcribed by Fox Sports’ Nick Schwartz. “When I was informed of this story last night, it really turned my stomach. This is getting pathetic because I’ve told you this all season long. My Cowboys just can’t let go of Tony Romo.”

This comes after Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson told Scout.com that “it’s fun to speculate” about Romo coming out of retirement to save the day if Dak Prescott were to get injured.

And Bayless believes that Wilson is walking a thin line discussing hypothetical injuries, and the outspoken commentator used LaVar Ball’s philosophy as evidence.

“And I know Wade, and I like him a lot. He’s a good guy, but something is going on deep in his psyche in which you’re daring the devil. You’re tempting fate. If you dare to speak ‘if he goes down in Week 2’… it’s like our man LaVar Ball, ‘speak it into existence.’ You can speak it into positive existence or into negative existence.”

Bayless even went as far as to say it would be a dream for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to have this scenario play out.

“I’ve told you from the start. Jerry’s ultimate football fantasy, his fairy tale, would be for Dak to go down in Week 2 and Tony Romo to say ‘you know what? I love this broadcast thing but I’m going to go save the day for the Dallas Cowboys, and I’m going to prove my man Jerry Jones right for giving me all that money.'”

As it the Cowboys’ depth chart currently stands, it would be up to Kellen Moore to save the day if Prescott went down with an injury.

But Romo is just a phone call away.

