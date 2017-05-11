Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady ‘Is Playing For His Job’ This Season

Share this:

Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract is up after this season, and Tom Brady continues to play like the greatest quarterback who ever lived, even at 39 years old. So the New England Patriots will have to do something about the quarterback position after the 2017 season.

And Skip Bayless believes he knows what will happen if Brady takes a step back.

The FOX Sports talking head weighed in on the Patriots’ impending decision on Twitter on Thursday, and New England fans probably won’t like what he had to say.

Incredibly Tom Brady, greatest QB ever, is playing for his job next yr. If he struggles, Belichick will have excuse to cut him, go w Jimmy G — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 11, 2017

“Playing for his job” seems a bit strong, to say the least. And saying the Patriots would “cut” Brady seems a bit far-fetched, too.

But, hey, anything for the hot take.

