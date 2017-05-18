Skip Bayless Jabs Isaiah Thomas, Thinks Celtics Should Draft Lonzo Ball

Share this:

Lonzo Ball isn’t expected to be available for long in the 2017 NBA Draft, but one outspoken analyst believes the UCLA product should be taken No. 1 overall.

FOX Sports 1 host Skip Bayless took to Twitter on Thursday to plead the Boston Celtics to draft Ball with the top pick in this summer’s draft, and he took a jab at Isaiah Thomas in the process.

If the Celts don't take Lonzo Ball, they will long regret it. They'll never win a title with 5-9 Isaiah Thomas as their shoot-1st point gd. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2017

Ball is one of many top-tier prospects in this year’s draft class, which includes Markelle Fultz, who many believe the C’s will grab at No. 1. The Washington guard already has vocalized his desire to play with Thomas, as he believes their chemistry would be “amazing.”

And Fultz isn’t the only person who thinks he’d be a good fit in Boston. Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, made it clear that he doesn’t want the Celtics to draft his son, as it appears the Ball family has its eyes set on the Los Angeles Lakers, who own the No. 2 selection.

No matter what, the C’s will have an extremely tough decision to make this June.

