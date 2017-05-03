Sports World Reacts To Isaiah Thomas’ Incredible Effort In Celtics’ Win

BOSTON — It’s safe to say Isaiah Thomas’ performance Tuesday night was the talk of the sports world.
The Boston Celtics point guard scored 53 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter, as the C’s topped the Washington Wizards 129-119 in overtime in Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, which Boston now leads 2-0.
And while TD Garden certainly was buzzing, so was the Internet.
And he did that all after major dental surgery on what would have been his sister, Chyna’s, 23rd birthday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
