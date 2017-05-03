Sports World Reacts To Isaiah Thomas’ Incredible Effort In Celtics’ Win

Share this:

BOSTON — It’s safe to say Isaiah Thomas’ performance Tuesday night was the talk of the sports world.

The Boston Celtics point guard scored 53 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter, as the C’s topped the Washington Wizards 129-119 in overtime in Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, which Boston now leads 2-0.

And while TD Garden certainly was buzzing, so was the Internet.

@Isaiah_Thomas 5'9 On the outside, 6'6 On the inside🍀🍀🍀 — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) May 3, 2017

God smiling down @Isaiah_Thomas.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 3, 2017

Isiah Thomas ✊🏾 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) May 3, 2017

I.T……….Ballin! — Bruce Bowen (@Bowen12) May 3, 2017

Isaiah Thomas is pretty good — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 3, 2017

Damn IT — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 3, 2017

God bless your soul @Isaiah_Thomas — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) May 3, 2017

53pts!!!!!! RIDICULOUS performance from my bro @Isaiah_Thomas 🔥🔥🔥 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) May 3, 2017

And he did that all after major dental surgery on what would have been his sister, Chyna’s, 23rd birthday.

