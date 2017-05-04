Spurs’ Tony Parker Carried Off Floor After Injuring Left Leg Vs. Rockets

Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs are holding their collective breath.

The Spurs evened their NBA Western Conference semifinals series with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, but they might have lost a key piece of their team in the process.

During the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 121-96 victory, point guard Tony Parker went up for a floater in the lane and when he came down his left knee buckled.

Parker collapsed and remained down before being helped up by his teammates.

The star point guard tried to walk off under his own power but eventually had to be carried off by two of his teammates.

Here is the play that Parker was injured on.

Spurs' Tony Parker carried off court after apparent left leg injury pic.twitter.com/Txig6ImxFb — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2017

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn’t seem optimistic after the game.

Pop on Tony Parker's knee injury: "It's not good." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 4, 2017

