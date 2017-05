Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs, after getting crushed in the opening game of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets, have won back-to-back matchups entering Sunday night’s Game 4 in Houston.

Another victory for the Spurs would give them a chance to end the series back home in Game 5.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Rockets online.

When: Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

