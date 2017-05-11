Spurs Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Houston Rockets will be eliminated from the 2017 NBA playoffs if they lose Wednesday night in Game 6 of their second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs took a 3-2 series lead with an overtime win in Game 5, and now have a chance to close out the series with a Game 6 victory in Houston. The Golden State Warriors will play the winner of this series in the Western Conference finals.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Rockets Game 6 online.

When: Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images