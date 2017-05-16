Spurs Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury allowed the Golden State Warriors to erase a large second-half deficit and win Game 1 of their Western Conference finals series against the San Antonio Spurs.
Leonard is doubtful to play in Game 2 at Oracle Arena because of his ankle issue, and that gives the Warriors an excellent chance to head to San Antonio up 2-0 in the series.
Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Warriors online.
When: Tuesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP