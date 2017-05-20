Spurs Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Spurs technically still have a chance in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors as the series shifts to San Antonio for Saturday night’s Game 3. But we stress the “technically” part of that sentence.

The Warriors, like the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, have yet to lose this postseason, and they’ve looked absolutely dominant during that stretch. And to make matters worse for the Spurs, they once again will be without injured star Kawhi Leonard.

So, all you have to do is beat one of the NBA’s two super teams without your best player? Gulp.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Warriors online.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images