Steelers’ Cam Heyward Trolls Celtics Fans During Game 1 Loss To Cavs

Cam Heyward has decided to take on the Boston sports world.
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end used Twitter on Wednesday night to ridicule Boston Celtics fans at TD Garden during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Celtics fans were cheering on their team despite the fact they were losing heavily, and Heyward found their actions strange.
A Boston vs. Pittsburgh war of words ensued between Heyward and all comers.
Heyward had plenty of interactions, and you can read them all on his Twitter timeline.
It didn’t take long for his true intentions became readily apparent.
There’s at least one in every crowd.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images
