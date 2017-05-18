Steelers’ Cam Heyward Trolls Celtics Fans During Game 1 Loss To Cavs

Share this:

Cam Heyward has decided to take on the Boston sports world.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end used Twitter on Wednesday night to ridicule Boston Celtics fans at TD Garden during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Celtics fans were cheering on their team despite the fact they were losing heavily, and Heyward found their actions strange.

Boston cheering and they still down big 😂 — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 18, 2017

A Boston vs. Pittsburgh war of words ensued between Heyward and all comers.

@mrags2000 my team lost one game and I will be ok with that. But your team looks like it might get beat 4 times in a row the same way. Yikes — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 18, 2017

@InLikeFlint88 @mrags2000 huh Pittsburgh doesn't have a basketball team dumb dumb — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 18, 2017

Heyward had plenty of interactions, and you can read them all on his Twitter timeline.

It didn’t take long for his true intentions became readily apparent.

In a trolling mood tonight pic.twitter.com/fDSb58olpe — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 18, 2017

There’s at least one in every crowd.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images