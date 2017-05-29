Steph Curry Wants To Put An End To Cavaliers Having Fun In NBA Finals

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers have been having a lot of fun on their way to their third straight NBA Finals, but Stephen Curry is hoping to put an end to that.

The Cavaliers will meet the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Finals rubber match after both teams steamrolled through their respective conference playoffs, and Curry has taken note of how much fun the Cavs have been having during their postseason tear.

“For the most part, you know what LeBron (James) does, you know what Kyrie (Irving) does,” Curry said, per CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone. “You know kind of their style and familiar with that. Other than that, I think when you look at the whole squad, they have a good kind of chemistry and vibe. It looks like they’re having fun, and we want to do something about that.”

Of course, it’s not just Cleveland’s fun that Curry is eager to erase, as he’d also like to wipe away the memory of the Warriors blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Warriors enter this year’s edition of the NBA Finals with a perfect 12-0 record, while the Cavs’ only loss came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

This is sure to be an unforgettable NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images