Stephen A. Smith Calls Kevin Durant Disrespectful, Arrogant In Heated Rant

Stephen A. Smith has strong words for Kevin Durant.

In response to Durant claiming that he doesn’t care if NBA fans are upset with the number of blowouts in the NBA playoffs, Smith reacted with a heated rant on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday, calling the Golden State Warriors star “disrespectful” and “arrogant.”

You can hear Smith’s full comments on Durant in the video below.

Given that Durant isn’t concerned about NBA fans’ opinions on the 2017 NBA playoffs, we have a feeling he is going to brush off Smith’s comments, too.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images