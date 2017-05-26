Stephon Gilmore Reacts To Practicing Against Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was divisional rivals with the New England Patriots for five seasons as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Now he has an inside look on a daily basis at how the Patriots’ offense operates after signing with New England as an unrestricted free agent.

So, what is it really like practicing against quarterback Tom Brady every day?

“He practices like he plays,” Gilmore said Thursday after his first week of organized team activities with the Patriots. “He’s a good quarterback. He throws great balls. You really have to be tight on the receivers. It allows me to work on my game and make myself better.”

Practice might wind up being more difficult for both the Patriots’ passing offense and defense than any game they will play this season. Gilmore must face off against Brady, wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, running backs James White, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. Gilmore is joined in the secondary by fellow cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe and safeties Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon. The Patriots arguably have both the best collection of offensive weapons and the top secondary in the NFL.

Edelman in particular is notoriously difficult to practice against.

“Oh yeah, he’s fun to go against,” Gilmore said. “He always has a chip on his shoulder, so he’s a great player. It’s fun. He gets you better every day.”

