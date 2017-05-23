Steve Kerr Might Not Physically Be Able To Coach Warriors In NBA Finals

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors might have to avenge their 2016 NBA Finals loss without Steve Kerr.

Golden State finished its sweep of the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals Monday night, and even though Kerr was there to witness the Warriors capture their third straight Western Conference title, that doesn’t mean he’s close to returning to the bench.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Kerr still is in considerable pain and that his presence in San Antonio should not be seen as a step forward.

The Warriors head coach took an indefinite leave of absence during the Golden State’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he has yet to return due to ongoing health issues.

Even though Kerr has not been on the bench, Warriors owner Joe Lacob knows how important the head coach has been to his team’s perfect 12-0 record in the playoffs.

“He is still here,” Lacob told Shelburne. “He’s in the locker room. He’s around. His imprint is all over this. I don’t view it as he’s not here; he’s just not on the bench.”

Assistant coach Mike Brown has taken over the coaching duties in Kerr’s absence, and Lacob has told Kerr to take his time returning to the sidelines.

“He is a fantastic coach and a fantastic human being and a great friend,” Lacob said. “I told him the other day, ‘I don’t even want to talk about or think about anything other than winning this championship. You can contribute in any way you can, and we’ll worry about the future in the future.'”

The Warriors will have nine days off before the NBA Finals start June 1.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images