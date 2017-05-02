T-Mobile Plans To Bring Nationwide 5G Coverage Sooner Than You’d Think

Share this:

Unless you have serious patience issues, you probably don’t look at your smartphone and wish it could load data faster. But if you have been itching to open your Snaps at a greater clip, T-mobile soon will have you covered.

The wireless carrier became the first in the United States to announce plans to provide nationwide fifth-generation (5G) coverage, as it revealed in a press release Tuesday that it intends to have the service ready by 2020. Accompanying the release was a video posted to T-Mobile’s YouTube featuring company CEO John Legere laying out the organizations plans for rolling out the service, as well as the benefits 5G could bring.

We’ll take Legere at his word when he says “5G will be amazing, and we can’t even imagine all the cool stuff it will bring, just like with our earlier network innovations,” as he certainly knows a lot about the topic. Plus, jumping from 3G to 4G (which for many people happened roughly seven years ago) did provide a noticeable difference in mobile data speeds.

Still, it’s hard to not to feel like this is just a move to satisfy consumers who have been waiting for the all-important digit in front of the G to increase. But if T-Mobile does follow through with its plans, it finally could become a legitimate rival to Verizon and At&T, the U.S.’ current most popular wireless providers.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Mike Mozart