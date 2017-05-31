Taiwanese Animators’ Preview Of Cavs Vs. Warriors NBA Finals Is Bizarrely Awesome

Share this:

The NBA Finals are cleared for takeoff, now that our favorite animators are on board.

Taiwanese Animators released an epic preview of the 2017 NBA Finals on Wednesday. Game 1 will take place Thursday night in Oakland, Calif., and the animators bring viewers up to date on the major storylines … in their own unique style.

The video includes riffs on Kyrie Irving’s flat-earth theory, Draymond Green’s attacks on opponents’ crotches and other raunchy references.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will meet in the finals for the third consecutive year, with Golden State attempting to de-throne Cleveland as NBA champions having narrowly lost in last season’s final.

For those with the shortest of attention spans or who are just in need of a good laugh, here’s everything you need to know about the NBA Finals.