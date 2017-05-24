Take A Second And Watch Kyle Schwarber Send A 470-Foot Home Run Into Orbit

Share this:

Tweet







This is a story about Kyle Schwarber damn-near hitting a baseball to the moon. Really, it’s that simple.

The Chicago Cubs slugger went yard in the biggest of ways Tuesday night off San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto.

Behold.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Seriously, though. That sound. Coming in at 90 mph and going out at about 500 mph.

Actually, MLB’s Statcast says the ball came off Schwarber’s bat at 114.2 mph (!!!) and landed roughly 470 feet from home plate. It also was categorized as a “barreled ball,” but you knew that already because you watched him hit the baseball to the moon.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images