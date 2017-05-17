Teaser Trailer For ‘F1 2017’ Reveals Classic Cars Returning To Franchise

Share this:

Tweet







After watching five rounds of the 2017 Formula One World Championship, we’re getting a little anxious to try out the series’ new high-downforce cars in the digital world. And we now know when we’ll be able to do just that, as well as drive some other iconic F1 racers.

Codemasters posted the first teaser trailer Wednesday for its upcoming F1 installment, “F1 2017.” The minute-long video confirmed the franchise will include classic cars again for the first time since “F1 2013,” and will release worldwide on August 25.

The complete list of all 12 past race cars that will be featured in “F1 2017” will be announced closer to the release date. In the trailer, however, Codemasters showcased three cars that fans will be able to use: Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher’s 2002 Ferrari F2002, Nigel Mansell and Riccardo Patrese’s 1992 Williams FW14B as well as Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna‘s 1988 McLaren MP4/4.

Codemasters says anybody who pre-orders the game, or picks up a “Day One” copy, will receive “F1 2017 Special Edition,” which includes the Mp4/4 for free. All other players will have to order the dominant turbocharged McLaren at a later date.

May Fernando Alonso should think about pre-ordering soon. That way, even once he returns to F1 from running in the Indianapolis 500, he can again drive a fast, reliable Honda-powered car.