Tender Patriots Placed On LeGarrette Blount Hadn’t Been Used For A Long Time

When word broke last week that the New England Patriots used an unrestricted free agent tender on running back LeGarrette Blount, the option was widely described as “rarely-used.”

That might not have done the infrequency justice.

The unrestricted free agent tender, or May 9 tender, hadn’t been used since 2000, Peter Schrager reported on NFL Media’s “Good Morning Football.”

Twitter user Bryan Brackney says the tender, which formerly was known as the June 1 tender, last was used on Seattle Seahawks guard Frank Beede on June 1, 2000.

The tender is a one-year deal worth $1.1 million, or 110 percent of Blount’s 2016 salary. If Blount signs with a team before July 22, the tender means he counts against against that team’s and towards the Patriots’ compensatory draft pick formula, which could make another squad hesitant to add him. Unrestricted free agents who sign with teams after May 9 don’t count in the comp pick formula when not tendered.

If Blount doesn’t sign with another team before July 22, then he only can sign with the Patriots from then until November.

