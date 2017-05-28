The Base In Roxbury Hosts ‘A League Of Their Own’ Stars For Youth Girls

Share this:

On Saturday, The Base in Roxbury, Mass. welcomed Shirley Burkovich and Maybelle Blair formerly of the All-American Girls Pro Baseball League to talk with young women about their experiences playing professional baseball.

Robert Lewis Jr., Director of Base, shared why “A League Of Their Own” still serves as an inspiration to female athletes today and what The Base is doing to help.

To learn more about The Base and their work in the Boston community and beyond go to: TheBase.org

Watch the video in the player above to hear what Bukovich, Blair and Lewis had to say.

Thumbnail photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com