The Celtics Haven’t Lost A Playoff Game Since This Rap Video Went Live

Need another reason to feel good about the Boston Celtics these days? Allow “Chicken Noodle Coop” to help.

If you’re wondering what the heck we’re talking about, “Chicken Noodle Coop” is the moniker of Charlie Cooper, a die-hard Boston sports fan who produces rap videos pumping up his favorite teams.

The Celtics, who rolled into the NBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, are among those teams, and “Coop” decided to celebrate Boston’s success by spitting some hot rhymes about Brad Stevens’ bunch.

Behold, “I Bleed Celtics Green.”

Cooper published this video on April 18, when the Celtics trailed the Chicago Bulls 2-0 in their first-round NBA playoff series. Since then, Boston has won five in a row, the latest a Game 1 win Sunday over the Washington Wizards in the second round.

Is “I Bleed Celtics Green” the reason for the Celtics’ sudden turnaround? We’re not ruling it out.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images