The Dish: Should Mets Trade Matt Harvey? Are Yankees For Real In AL East?

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been an interesting beginning to the Major League Baseball season in New York — both in Queens and in the Bronx.

The New York Mets have dealt with several injuries in the early going, most notably to their starting rotation, and the pitching staff was dealt another unexpected blow over the weekend when Matt Harvey failed to show up for Saturday’s game, resulting in a team-imposed three-game suspension.

The New York Yankees, meanwhile, have been on cruise control, exceeding expectations in the American League East and establishing themselves as a team to watch as we head toward the dog days of summer.

So, what’s next for these two clubs? Should the Mets consider trading Harvey following his latest antics? Should we take the Yankees seriously as legitimate playoff contenders?

Those topics were addressed on the latest episode of “The Dish,” which also features fantasy baseball advice, a deep dive into the Boston Red Sox’s recent developments and a look at which last-place teams have the best chance to climb out of the basement.

Check out the full episode above.