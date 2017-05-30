The Football Word Shorts: Breaking Down Battle For Patriots’ Third Cornerback Spot

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots have two excellent starting cornerbacks in Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore. The third man on that depth chart, however, has yet to be determined.

Third-year pro Eric Rowe and second-year players Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones all are vying for that spot, with Jonathan Jones manning the slot for New England’s No. 1 defense during organized team activities last Thursday.

Which corner will win this roster battle? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox offered their predictions in this week’s edition of “The Football Word.”

Hear what they had to say in the video above, and watch the full episode by clicking the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images