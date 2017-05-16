The Football Word: Tom Brady Says He’s Not The GOAT, But He’s Wrong

Share this:

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time? That depends on who you ask.

According to the latest “Madden” cover, yes, the New England Patriots quarterback is the GOAT. But according to the QB himself, he’s just a hard-working player who’s been fortunate enough to play for an excellent organization.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed Brady’s GOAT-ness in the latest episode of “The Football Word” before diving into David Andrews’ contract extension, LeGarrette Blount’s uncertain future and the Patriots’ public support for the Boston Celtics.

Watch the full episode in the player above.

