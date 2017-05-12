The Future Looks Bright For Red Sox’s Top Prospect Rafael Devers

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox third base prospect Rafael Devers was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for Boston’s Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs.

Devers hit .440 with four homer runs and 10 RBI during a seven-game stretch.

The award is the first for a Sea Dogs position player since Andrew Benintendi took home the award for the week of July 25-31, 2016.

For more on Devers check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images