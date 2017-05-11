Golf

The Players Championship Live Stream: How To Watch Online

by on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 8:56AM
The Players Championship is often called the golf season’s fifth major, and given the field ready to take on TPC Sawgrass this weekend, it’s hard to argue.

The star-studded field goes off early Thursday morning at one of golf’s most famous courses with the ever-difficult 17th hole just waiting to wreak havoc.

Here’s how you can watch The Players Championship online.

When: Thursday, May 11
Live stream: Twitter (until 9 a.m. or so)PGA Tour Live (subscription required)Golf Channel online coverage (1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET)

