The Players Championship Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Players Championship is often called the golf season’s fifth major, and given the field ready to take on TPC Sawgrass this weekend, it’s hard to argue.

The star-studded field goes off early Thursday morning at one of golf’s most famous courses with the ever-difficult 17th hole just waiting to wreak havoc.

Here’s how you can watch The Players Championship online.

When: Thursday, May 11

Live stream: Twitter (until 9 a.m. or so), PGA Tour Live (subscription required), Golf Channel online coverage (1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET)

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images