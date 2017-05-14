The Players Championship Live Stream: Watch Final Round Online

Share this:

J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley both are one round away from ending long PGA Tour win droughts.

Holmes and Stanley enter Sunday’s final round of The Players Championship atop the leaderboard at 9-under par. It’s been two years since Holmes claimed a victory on Tour, while Stanley hasn’t won since 2012.

They’ll have to fend off Sergio Garcia, though, who’s surged into a tie for seventh place at 5-under par. The Spaniard is looking to claim his second PGA Tour win this season after winning The Masters in early April.

Here’s how you can watch the final round of The Players Championship online.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA Tour Live

