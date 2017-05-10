The Pride Of Worcester, Mass. Runs Deep In Major League Baseball

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will try to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers after an 11-7 loss in game one on Tuesday night.

Brewers pitcher Oliver Drake, who is a native from Worcester, Mass., shut down the Red Sox with two strikeouts in one inning pitched in game one.

Drake is one of three pitchers on a major league roster in the 2017 season from the Massachusetts town.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Drake before the game and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Scott Kane/USA TODAY Sports Images