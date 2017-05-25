The Track Bar: NASCAR All-Star Race Needs Purpose Before It Can Be Great

Share this:

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race was a dud.

Kyle Busch’s victory in the 70-mile yawn-fest prompted numerous suggestions, from the realistic to the fantastic, on how to improve the 22-year-old midseason exhibition. Before any improvements can be enacted, however, NASCAR first needs to figure out exactly what the goal of the All-Star race should be.

Is it meant to highlight the abilities of drivers’ pure racing abilities in a format where the only finishing position that matters is being first? Is it a place for NASCAR to tinker with rules that might or might not be part of a future package? Or is it just a way to fill time at Charlotte Motor Speedway before hosting the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cole 600, the following weekend?

NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe took on that question, as well as previewing Sunday’s big day in motorsports, in this week’s debut episode of “The Track Bar.”

Watch the full episode below.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images