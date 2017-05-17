‘The Witcher’ TV Series Coming To Netflix; Platigue Image Co-Producing

Share this:

If you’re a fan of “The Witcher,” prepare to be excited.

Platigue Image announced Wednesday it’s co-producing a show with Netflix, titled “The Witcher,” based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series of the same name, according to a press release.

The popular books previously served as the inspiration for CD Projekt RED’s 2007 video game “The Witcher.” Although Sapkowski doesn’t profit from the success of that franchise, according to IGN, he’ll be directly involved in the TV Show by serving as creative consultant.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories,” he said in the release, “staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing.”

We started production of the series based on “The Witcher” in coop. with @NetflixUS and SeanDanielCompany. Tomek #Bagiński one of the dir! pic.twitter.com/hYXWCHySOF — Platige Image (@PlatigeImage) May 17, 2017

Although it’s not yet clear which story arcs the series will follow, its producers did provide an abstract description of the show’s themes.

” ‘The Witcher’ stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world,” executive producers Sean Daniel and Jason Brown said in the release. “The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”

The show’s release date, cast and director have not yet been revealed.

