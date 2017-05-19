These 10 NFL Teams Will Look Completely Different During 2017 Season

Share this:

Tweet







No NFL team will look in 2017 exactly like it did in 2016.

Each team makes at least a few changes every offseason. Some teams, however, undergo seismic personnel or cultural shifts, completely altering the NFL landscape.

The Sports Daily identified 10 teams that underwent massive renovations this offseason. Each will look drastically different in 2017, although we’ll have to wait and see whether the changes lead to improvement on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images