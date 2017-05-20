These All-American Men’s Rompers Are Going To Take Indy 500 By Storm

Share this:

As it turns out, the fashion police at the Indianapolis 500 will have something to focus on other than Fernando Alonso’s firesuit.

That’s because planet Earth’s latest mind-boggling fashion craze, otherwise known as men’s rompers, will be taking over Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28.

The interesting thing, though, is the pair which will be at the Indy 500 actually is pretty awesome. Loaded with checkered flags, American flags and bald eagles, these rompers are so unapologetically patriotic it hurts.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about these rompers, though, is they’re the product of a joke.

Indianapolis designer Jess West took to Facebook on Thursday to propose the idea of making rompers for the famous race, except it was done in jest, according to the Indianapolis Star. However, the reaction she got was so strong, that the suit quickly became anything but a laughing matter.

“I was kind of kidding around, and then I got this message from these guys,” West told the Indy Star. “And these dudes were like for real. And then I thought, could I make these?

” … They want to be celebrated by a bunch of strangers while drinking.”

As utterly fascinating as these romping garments are, our focus for the Indy 500 strictly will be on the amazing racing, including Alonso’s much-hyped appearance.