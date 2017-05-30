This Guy Hits 88 MPH In His DeLorean, Then Craziest Thing Happens

Share this:

Tweet







When Spencer White hit 88 mph in his DeLorean on Friday, it proved once and for all that flux capacitors are totally not real.

That’s because instead of going “Back to the Future” white got pulled over, and got a speeding ticket, according to KTLA-TV. The Santa Clarita, Calif., native was on Highway 14 with his mother, when he noticed he was driving 85 mph.

“My mom, she’s looking at me and she just says, ‘Take it up to 88, let’s do it,” White told KTLA-TV.

In the “Back to the Future” film series, 88 mph is the required speed for Dr. Emmett Brown’s DeLorean to break the space-time continuum, and become capable of time travel. But white didn’t end up seeing a futuristic version of Hill Valley or an aged Biff Tannen. Rather, he saw flashing blues and a police officer.

Although he got a $400 ticket, White ultimately has a pretty good story to tell. Plus, he’s still got one killer ride.

It's my DeLorean! #bttf #backtothefuture #88mph #delorean #dmc12 #deloreandmc12 A post shared by Spencer White (@spencerlagrand) on May 30, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Personally, we just think he needed a bit more plutonium.