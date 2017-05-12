This Impressive Map Breaks Down 263 Companies Developing Self-Driving Tech

Share this:

When people think of companies developing autonomous-vehicle technology, a few big ones, such as Tesla, Uber, Waymo and Faraday Future come to mind. But the fact is, there are hundreds more that are involved in the revolution.

Like, 259 more.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Comet Labs’ Taylor Stewart shared “The Future of Transportation Stack,” basically a visual breakdown of how 263 different companies are working on different facets of self-driving technology. The graphic is a lot to take in, but is undeniably fascinating. (Click here for a full-size version of the stack)

So why create such a visual? According to Stewart, it’s so the little guys aren’t forgotten.

“Because this is a complex problem beyond autonomy alone — and because both incumbents and startups are still carving out their space in the rapidly changing market — there are lots of founders and engineers creating innovative technologies that should not be overlooked,” she wrote in the post.

With so many brilliant minds working towards a common goal, self-driving vehicles might dominate the roads sooner than most people think.

Thumbnail photo via Comet Labs