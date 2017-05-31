Tiger Woods Arrest Video: Police Dashboard Cam Shows Golfer Charged With DUI

Share this:

There’s been a lot of speculation about what actually happened the night Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge. Now, we have video proof.

The Jupiter, Fla., police department on Wednesday afternoon released dashboard camera footage of Woods’ arrest, which occurred Monday morning at approximately 3 a.m. ET after police found the star golfer asleep at the wheel on the side of the road near his Jupiter home.

TMZ Sports has obtained that footage, which you can watch in the video above.

TMZ Sports also obtained video of the field sobriety test, which you can watch below.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images