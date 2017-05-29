Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges In Florida; See His Jail Mugshot

Share this:

It appears Tiger Woods is in trouble again.

The golfer and 14-time major winner was arrested in Jupiter, Fla., early Monday on charges of driving under the influence, WPTV-TV in West Palm Beach reported. The network said Woods was taken into custody around 3 a.m. ET and released from Palm Beach County Jail at 10:50 a.m.

Here's Tiger Woods' mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge pic.twitter.com/d6f8CpOIc5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

A NESN.com search of online Palm Beach County Sheriff records turned up Woods’ arrest details.

Woods is off the PGA Tour again after another back surgery in April, but he said Wednesday that he hasn’t felt as good as he does now in years.

We’ll update this story as more details emerge.

