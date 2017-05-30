Tiger Woods Police Report: Golfer Was Asleep In Car, Failed Field Sobriety Test

Share this:

The latest details on Tiger Woods’ arrest paint a scary picture for the golf superstar.

Woods was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI in Southern Florida. Woods released a statement later Monday, apologizing for the incident while also claiming he hadn’t been drinking.

Details of the police report might reinforce Woods’ claims, although it sounds like the former world No. 1 was in absolutely no shape to be driving a vehicle.

According to the arrest report (can be seen below), Woods was asleep in his car when police found him. The car was still running and the right blinker was flashing, while the police reports say Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech” once the cops spoke with him. Woods claimed he was returning from California where he was golfing and asked how far he was from his home, although he was stopped driving away from his home.

The report also indicated Woods was “cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleep, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.”

Woods’ story to the police reportedly changed, and he didn’t know where he was. He also failed the field sobriety test. However, according to the report, Woods took a breathalyzer test at the testing facility and blew zeros.

See the full report below.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images