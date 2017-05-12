Tight End Michael Williams Released By Patriots After Missing 2016 Season

Share this:

One player has been removed from the New England Patriots’ tight end roster battle, and organized team activities haven’t even started.

The Patriots released tight end Michael Williams on Friday. Williams missed all of the 2016 season after tearing his ACL in training camp. The Patriots now have an open spot on their 90-man roster.

The Patriots acquired Williams in a trade with the Detroit Lions for a 2017 seventh-round pick before the 2015 season. Williams played offensive tackle in Detroit and moved back to tight end, his position in college at Alabama, with the Patriots. He played 15 games, starting nine, and caught three passes for 26 yards in 2015.

Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen are locks to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster. James O’Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel, Rob Housler and rookie Jacob Hollister are competing for what might be just one more spot on the active roster. O’Shaughnessy, Lengel and Hollister also are practice squad eligible.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images