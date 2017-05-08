Tim Tebow Signs Multiyear Contract Extension With ESPN Amid Layoffs

Share this:

Tim Tebow is staying with the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

ESPN announced Monday that Tebow has reached a multiyear contract extension with the network and will continue to work as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pregame show “SEC Nation.”

Tebow, a former NFL quarterback currently playing baseball for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies of the New York Mets organization, also will offer insight and commentary on various high-profile ESPN network shows and platforms throughout the year, according to a press release.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said, per the release. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

Tebow, a Heisman Award- and national championship-winning QB while at Florida, has contributed to ESPN’s platforms since 2014. The network recently laid off a whole bunch of employees in a huge overhaul, but Tebow is among those sticking around amid the changes.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images