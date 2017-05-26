Tim Tebow’s Clumsy Diving Catch Isn’t Pretty, But It Seals Fireflies’ Win

Share this:

Tim Tebow probably will prove himself to be an effective baseball player before he becomes a graceful one.

The former NFL quarterback made a game-ending catch Thursday in the Columbia Fireflies’ win over the Lexington Legends in Single-A action. Tebow’s grab wasn’t pretty, as he dove, slid and tumbled over himself in one motion for one of the more awkward-looking catches you’ll ever see in professional baseball.

Yet, Tebow’s teammates didn’t seem to give him much grief over his catch, nor did the fans for whom he signed autographs after the game.

After all, a win is a win.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images