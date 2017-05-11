Titans’ Tajae Sharpe Accused Of Assaulting Man After Corey Davis Draft Pick

Share this:

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe has been accused of beating a man outside a Nashville bar following a dispute over a Titans draft pick.

The alleged victim, 27-year-old Dante Satterfield, claimed in a civil lawsuit obtained by the Tennesseean that Sharpe assaulted him in an alley behind the Tin Roof bar on April 27 — the first night of the 2017 NFL Draft. Satterfield claimed the assault took place after he made comments about Tennessee’s decision to draft Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis fifth overall.

Sharpe served as Tennessee’s No. 2 receiver as a rookie in 2016, and the addition of Davis could result in less playing time for the UMass product this season.

According to the lawsuit, Sharpe “took exception” to Satterfield’s comments and, after the two walked out the bar’s back door, repeatedly punched him, knocking him unconscious for 12 hours and leaving him with “broken bones in his face, a concussion, massive face bruising, a perforated eardrum and other injuries.”

Satterfield, who also claimed Titans offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola stood lookout during the assault, is seeking $500,000 in damages. Sharpe’s agent, Blaine Roche, denied the allegations.

“The claims are ridiculous,” Roche told The Tennessean. “Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here.”

The Nashville Police Department is investigating the incident, police spokesman Don Aaron confirmed.

“I can confirm that the plaintiff’s attorney in the federal civil lawsuit arranged for his client to meet with the Midtown Hills Precinct’s investigations team (on Wednesday),” Aaron told ESPN.com. “There is an open investigation underway into the alleged assault of the victim behind the Tin Roof at the end of April. The specifics of Mr. Satterfield’s interview are part of the active investigation.”

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images