Tom Brady Can’t Play As Patriots In ‘Madden’ Because His Son Usually Does

It’s hard to imagine Tom Brady playing for anyone but the New England Patriots, but it has to happen.

In “Madden,” that is.

The Patriots quarterback will grace the cover of “Madden NFL 18,” so there was plenty of news about Brady after the announcement Friday. But while many NFL fans were busy hoping Brady would be the next victim of the so-called “Madden curse,” the 39-year-old revealed an interesting tidbit about his experience with the video game.

Brady told ESPN he doesn’t play as much “Madden” as he didn’t when he was younger, but added that “my son Jack loves beating up on me.” However, 9-year-old Jack also loves to play as the Patriots, so where does that leave Brady?

“I don’t like doing it,” Brady said of playing as a different team. “It does feel weird. I feel like I’m going up against my own guys that I love. Julian (Edelman) catches a pass, and I’ve got to tackle him. I’ve been Green Bay because I like that offense. And I’ve been Seattle because I love being that defense.”

Luckily for Patriots fans, the Packers and Seahawks both have franchise quarterbacks, so Brady’s not likely to jump ship for them any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images